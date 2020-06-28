16105 W Hadley St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available NOW*No Short-Term Leasing***

Gorgeous well kept home with newer flooring in family room and hallway. Nice and bright includes great room with vaulted ceilings, Kitchen has built in microwave and a gas stove, master bedroom has two closets, separate tub & shower, easy to maintain front and back landscaping, covered patio, sparkling swimming pool with pool service included, all on a corner lot within a cul de sac. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.