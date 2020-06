Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Available NOW**No Short-Term Leasing***

Beautiful open concept with split floor plan. This single level has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car garage,

built in microwave, electric range, nice flooring. You can't beat this location!!! To apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.