16044 W COCOPAH Street

Looking for short term rental? Perfect for relocation or need for short term stay! Glenmont Estates Community. Home of white picket fences and Lush Park like common areas to relax you. Property is Fully furnished including dishes and linens. Sleeps six . 3 bedrooms plus a cozy den. Separate living room and a family room with 2.5 bathrooms. Includes internet, cable and 300 cap on utilities. You have beautiful engineered wood flooring in all the main rooms with carpet in the bedrooms. Your kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops/island and eat in kitchen.Soft water, R/O system, loaded with upgrades. Back yard is artificial grass with gas fire pit. View fence to common area/no rear neighbors. Walking paths, plush grass common areas. BBQ also provided.Great location