Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16044 W COCOPAH Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

16044 W COCOPAH Street

16044 West Cocopah Street · (602) 323-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16044 West Cocopah Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Pueblo Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Looking for short term rental? Perfect for relocation or need for short term stay! Glenmont Estates Community. Home of white picket fences and Lush Park like common areas to relax you. Property is Fully furnished including dishes and linens. Sleeps six . 3 bedrooms plus a cozy den. Separate living room and a family room with 2.5 bathrooms. Includes internet, cable and 300 cap on utilities. You have beautiful engineered wood flooring in all the main rooms with carpet in the bedrooms. Your kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops/island and eat in kitchen.Soft water, R/O system, loaded with upgrades. Back yard is artificial grass with gas fire pit. View fence to common area/no rear neighbors. Walking paths, plush grass common areas. BBQ also provided.Great location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16044 W COCOPAH Street have any available units?
16044 W COCOPAH Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16044 W COCOPAH Street have?
Some of 16044 W COCOPAH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16044 W COCOPAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16044 W COCOPAH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16044 W COCOPAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 16044 W COCOPAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16044 W COCOPAH Street offer parking?
Yes, 16044 W COCOPAH Street does offer parking.
Does 16044 W COCOPAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16044 W COCOPAH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16044 W COCOPAH Street have a pool?
No, 16044 W COCOPAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 16044 W COCOPAH Street have accessible units?
No, 16044 W COCOPAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16044 W COCOPAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16044 W COCOPAH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16044 W COCOPAH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16044 W COCOPAH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
