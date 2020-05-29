16024 W Miami St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Gorgeous Home with Pool! Entertain all year round on the extended patio with large play pool. This amazing cul-de-sac home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal living room, family room, dining room, large laundry room and vaulted ceilings. New interior paint! Living areas have gorgeous travertine tile. French doors lead to the backyard. Easy maintenance desert landscaping in front and back. Minutes from Goodyear Ballpark, Phoenix International Raceway, major dining, shopping and entertainment. This is A MUST SEE!!!