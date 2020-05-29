All apartments in Goodyear
16024 W Miami St

16024 West Miami Street · No Longer Available
Location

16024 West Miami Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Gorgeous Home with Pool! Entertain all year round on the extended patio with large play pool. This amazing cul-de-sac home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal living room, family room, dining room, large laundry room and vaulted ceilings. New interior paint! Living areas have gorgeous travertine tile. French doors lead to the backyard. Easy maintenance desert landscaping in front and back. Minutes from Goodyear Ballpark, Phoenix International Raceway, major dining, shopping and entertainment. This is A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16024 W Miami St have any available units?
16024 W Miami St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16024 W Miami St have?
Some of 16024 W Miami St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16024 W Miami St currently offering any rent specials?
16024 W Miami St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16024 W Miami St pet-friendly?
No, 16024 W Miami St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16024 W Miami St offer parking?
No, 16024 W Miami St does not offer parking.
Does 16024 W Miami St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16024 W Miami St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16024 W Miami St have a pool?
Yes, 16024 W Miami St has a pool.
Does 16024 W Miami St have accessible units?
No, 16024 W Miami St does not have accessible units.
Does 16024 W Miami St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16024 W Miami St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16024 W Miami St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16024 W Miami St has units with air conditioning.

