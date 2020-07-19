15873 W POLK Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Nearly new extensively upgraded home for rent! Tile throughout the living spaces and high traffic areas including, kitchen, baths and hallways. Nice neutral plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Lovely gourmet kitchen with huge island featuring gorgeous granite counters and tons of upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances including fridge, double ovens, 6 burner cook top. Master suite is split from the other bedrooms and has spa like bath with soaking tub, oversized shower with bench seat, double sinks, and big linen closet. This home offers lots of storage, with pantry, 2 linen closets, coat closets, huge storage closet, oversized laundry (washer/drying included) and extra cabinets galore! Covered patio, 3 car tandem garage, gas water heater, and water softener included. 2 pet MAX