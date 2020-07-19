All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:44 PM

15873 W POLK Street

15873 West Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

15873 West Polk Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Nearly new extensively upgraded home for rent! Tile throughout the living spaces and high traffic areas including, kitchen, baths and hallways. Nice neutral plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Lovely gourmet kitchen with huge island featuring gorgeous granite counters and tons of upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances including fridge, double ovens, 6 burner cook top. Master suite is split from the other bedrooms and has spa like bath with soaking tub, oversized shower with bench seat, double sinks, and big linen closet. This home offers lots of storage, with pantry, 2 linen closets, coat closets, huge storage closet, oversized laundry (washer/drying included) and extra cabinets galore! Covered patio, 3 car tandem garage, gas water heater, and water softener included. 2 pet MAX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15873 W POLK Street have any available units?
15873 W POLK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15873 W POLK Street have?
Some of 15873 W POLK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15873 W POLK Street currently offering any rent specials?
15873 W POLK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15873 W POLK Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15873 W POLK Street is pet friendly.
Does 15873 W POLK Street offer parking?
Yes, 15873 W POLK Street offers parking.
Does 15873 W POLK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15873 W POLK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15873 W POLK Street have a pool?
No, 15873 W POLK Street does not have a pool.
Does 15873 W POLK Street have accessible units?
No, 15873 W POLK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15873 W POLK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15873 W POLK Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15873 W POLK Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15873 W POLK Street does not have units with air conditioning.
