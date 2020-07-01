15817 W PAPAGO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful two story home located in the community of Estrella Vista. Home features a spacious floor plan inside with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large open living room at entrance with built in entertainment center and tile flooring expanding throughout. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs as well as laundry room. Carpeting in bedrooms and ceiling fans in all the right places. Maser upstairs with walk in closet and master bath with dual sinks. Home also features a large backyard with covered patio. Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3150.75.- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included