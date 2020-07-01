All apartments in Goodyear
15817 W PAPAGO Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

15817 W PAPAGO Street

15817 West Papago Street · No Longer Available
Location

15817 West Papago Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful two story home located in the community of Estrella Vista. Home features a spacious floor plan inside with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large open living room at entrance with built in entertainment center and tile flooring expanding throughout. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs as well as laundry room. Carpeting in bedrooms and ceiling fans in all the right places. Maser upstairs with walk in closet and master bath with dual sinks. Home also features a large backyard with covered patio. Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3150.75.- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15817 W PAPAGO Street have any available units?
15817 W PAPAGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15817 W PAPAGO Street have?
Some of 15817 W PAPAGO Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15817 W PAPAGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
15817 W PAPAGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15817 W PAPAGO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15817 W PAPAGO Street is pet friendly.
Does 15817 W PAPAGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 15817 W PAPAGO Street offers parking.
Does 15817 W PAPAGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15817 W PAPAGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15817 W PAPAGO Street have a pool?
No, 15817 W PAPAGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 15817 W PAPAGO Street have accessible units?
No, 15817 W PAPAGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15817 W PAPAGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15817 W PAPAGO Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15817 W PAPAGO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15817 W PAPAGO Street does not have units with air conditioning.

