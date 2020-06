Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Don't miss this absolutely stunning home featuring custom paint, 18'' tile and Berber carpet throughout! 2 fireplaces, built in office, each bedroom has it's own private bath, his/her closets in the master, walk in closets in every room, gorgeous pool with full pool service included! All appliances provided, front loading LG washer/dryer, soft water system. Owner is paying for biweekly landscaping service, monthly pool service and quarterly pest control. **AGENTS, SEE REALTOR REMARKS**