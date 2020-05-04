All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

15728 W Vale Dr

15728 West Vale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15728 West Vale Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Palmera - Furnished - 3 month Minimum - Fully furnished Palmera model home available for a 12 month Lease located in Eagles Nest development of PebbleCreek. This one-of-a-kind home has 2 bedrooms, with a den/office and fold-out couch. Beautifully decorated with a large back yard patio. This patio is large with a soothing fountain in the center. Great for entertaining. Call for prices for off season.

PebbleCreek Active Adult Community Unit 9 Lot 9 Eagles Nest

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2481390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15728 W Vale Dr have any available units?
15728 W Vale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 15728 W Vale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15728 W Vale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15728 W Vale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15728 W Vale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15728 W Vale Dr offer parking?
No, 15728 W Vale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15728 W Vale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15728 W Vale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15728 W Vale Dr have a pool?
No, 15728 W Vale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15728 W Vale Dr have accessible units?
No, 15728 W Vale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15728 W Vale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15728 W Vale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15728 W Vale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15728 W Vale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
