15728 W Vale Dr

Palmera - Furnished - 3 month Minimum - Fully furnished Palmera model home available for a 12 month Lease located in Eagles Nest development of PebbleCreek. This one-of-a-kind home has 2 bedrooms, with a den/office and fold-out couch. Beautifully decorated with a large back yard patio. This patio is large with a soothing fountain in the center. Great for entertaining. Call for prices for off season.



PebbleCreek Active Adult Community Unit 9 Lot 9 Eagles Nest



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2481390)