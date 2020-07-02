All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15649 W MAGNOLIA Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

15649 W MAGNOLIA Street

15649 West Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15649 West Magnolia Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is on a large premium corner lot in Estrella Vista! Close to hiking and biking trails, golf, and just minutes away from Goodyear Ballpark. Pets OK! All low maintenance landscaping. Upgraded flooring throughout the home. Soaring vaulted ceilings. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout the home. Stainless steel refrigerator included with the lease. Very large backyard with an extra pergola space, mature tree and a beautiful mountain view! One of the best rental values in Goodyear! 12 month minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street have any available units?
15649 W MAGNOLIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street have?
Some of 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
15649 W MAGNOLIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street is pet friendly.
Does 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street offers parking.
Does 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street have a pool?
No, 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street have accessible units?
No, 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15649 W MAGNOLIA Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College