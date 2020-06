Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A Must see in Goodyear! 4bd 3 bath, Master and other bedroom with bath split! 2 other bedrooms with guest bath Split, nice floor plan, carpet and tile in all the right places. Nice Covered patio with Pavers, Grass Back with Mature landscaping front and back! All appliances included! 2 Car Garage, RV Gate and Storage shed!