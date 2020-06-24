All apartments in Goodyear
15485 W MONTECITO Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:35 PM

15485 W MONTECITO Avenue

15485 West Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15485 West Montecito Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded 4 bedroom/ 3 full bathroom home in Palm Valley Phase 5! Great location and very close to Mabel Padgett Elementary school. This well maintained home has a flexible floor plan with one bedroom and a full bathroom on the first floor. The master bedroom and two other bedrooms on the second floor all have walk-in closets. The upgraded kitchen features a large island, granite counters, decorative backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. There is neutral tile throughout the whole first floor and plush carpeting in all bedrooms as well as two tone paint, ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Low maintenance & large 9,375 sf lot has synthetic grass and multiple patio areas in the backyard. There is also a 3 car tandem garage for all your storage needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue have any available units?
15485 W MONTECITO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue have?
Some of 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15485 W MONTECITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue offers parking.
Does 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue have a pool?
No, 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15485 W MONTECITO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
