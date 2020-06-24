15485 W MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities

Upgraded 4 bedroom/ 3 full bathroom home in Palm Valley Phase 5! Great location and very close to Mabel Padgett Elementary school. This well maintained home has a flexible floor plan with one bedroom and a full bathroom on the first floor. The master bedroom and two other bedrooms on the second floor all have walk-in closets. The upgraded kitchen features a large island, granite counters, decorative backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. There is neutral tile throughout the whole first floor and plush carpeting in all bedrooms as well as two tone paint, ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Low maintenance & large 9,375 sf lot has synthetic grass and multiple patio areas in the backyard. There is also a 3 car tandem garage for all your storage needs.