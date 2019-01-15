15440 W Jefferson St.

Amenities

Move In Ready! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Den is nestled quaintly in the Centerra Community. This home has a Large Eat In Kitchen with a gas stove, granite kitchen countertops, and a walk in pantry. Desert landscape is low maintenance. Come and take a look, this rental will not be on the market long. Pets considered with owner's prior approval.



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.