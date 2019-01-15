All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15440 W Jefferson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15440 W Jefferson St.
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

15440 W Jefferson St.

15440 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15440 West Jefferson Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move In Ready! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Den is nestled quaintly in the Centerra Community. This home has a Large Eat In Kitchen with a gas stove, granite kitchen countertops, and a walk in pantry. Desert landscape is low maintenance. Come and take a look, this rental will not be on the market long. Pets considered with owner's prior approval.

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15440 W Jefferson St. have any available units?
15440 W Jefferson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 15440 W Jefferson St. currently offering any rent specials?
15440 W Jefferson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15440 W Jefferson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15440 W Jefferson St. is pet friendly.
Does 15440 W Jefferson St. offer parking?
No, 15440 W Jefferson St. does not offer parking.
Does 15440 W Jefferson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15440 W Jefferson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15440 W Jefferson St. have a pool?
No, 15440 W Jefferson St. does not have a pool.
Does 15440 W Jefferson St. have accessible units?
No, 15440 W Jefferson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15440 W Jefferson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15440 W Jefferson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15440 W Jefferson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15440 W Jefferson St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College