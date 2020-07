Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious Single Level split floor plan with 4 bedrooms 3 bath and a den. Large great room with open concept kitchen, Center island with plenty of kitchen counter & cabinets, storage space. Master suite with separate shower & tub for relaxing and separate walk in closet. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this home close to the I-10 and local amenities!