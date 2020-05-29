15105 W Glenrosa Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful home in Palm Valley. This home has lot's to offer, interior has been freshly painted with 4 bedrooms and a loft. The spacious kitchen has maple kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Cozy master suite has a large walk in closet, double sink vanity, separate tub and shower. Beautiful backyard with paver's and RV gate. Located in Goodyear, just minutes from A+ rated schools and parks. Easy access to I-10 and loop 303. You will love this home!