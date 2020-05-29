All apartments in Goodyear
15105 W Glenrosa Avenue
15105 W Glenrosa Avenue

15105 West Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15105 West Glenrosa Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this beautiful home in Palm Valley. This home has lot's to offer, interior has been freshly painted with 4 bedrooms and a loft. The spacious kitchen has maple kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Cozy master suite has a large walk in closet, double sink vanity, separate tub and shower. Beautiful backyard with paver's and RV gate. Located in Goodyear, just minutes from A+ rated schools and parks. Easy access to I-10 and loop 303. You will love this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue have any available units?
15105 W Glenrosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue have?
Some of 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15105 W Glenrosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15105 W Glenrosa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
