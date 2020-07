Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Goodyear! Neutral tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. That's right - no carpet here. Oak cabinets in kitchen, pantry, and all new stainless steel appliances. Backyard features covered patio and easy-to-maintain landscaping. This home has just been painted inside and out. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and freeway. See it today!