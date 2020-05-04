All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue

14964 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14964 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Brand New never lived in home awaits you. Paver front porch as you enter the property. Open kitchen to great room, and dining area. Dark cabinets, granite with gas stainless appliances. Guest bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms up stairs with room for desk/den area. Master bedroom large shower his/her closets dual sinks. Community pool across street, with volleyball and basketball courts. Walking distance to new Goodyear community center (building soon), close to shopping and I-10. 2 car garage, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

