14964 W VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities
Brand New never lived in home awaits you. Paver front porch as you enter the property. Open kitchen to great room, and dining area. Dark cabinets, granite with gas stainless appliances. Guest bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms up stairs with room for desk/den area. Master bedroom large shower his/her closets dual sinks. Community pool across street, with volleyball and basketball courts. Walking distance to new Goodyear community center (building soon), close to shopping and I-10. 2 car garage, washer & dryer included.