14588 W Indianola Avenue

This home is located in the popular Litchfield School District-Palm Valley Elementary, Western Sky and Millennium High. Desert front and small grass island in back landscaping. It comes with all applicances. Stained concrete floors for easy maintenance. Flexible floorplan with ceiling fans and plantation shutters. Den can be used as third bedroom to front of property. Play park to front of property, backs onto Western Sky School, greenbelt to side - prime location! Shopping nearby, as is I-10, Loop 101 and Luke AFB. Tenant to verify school information and room dimensions. Owner is a licensed Realtor in the State of Arizona. Application fee applies. Application fee is $50.00 per adult occupant. Occupied and viewing by appointment only.