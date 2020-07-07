All apartments in Goodyear
14588 W Indianola Avenue

14588 West Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14588 West Indianola Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is located in the popular Litchfield School District-Palm Valley Elementary, Western Sky and Millennium High. Desert front and small grass island in back landscaping. It comes with all applicances. Stained concrete floors for easy maintenance. Flexible floorplan with ceiling fans and plantation shutters. Den can be used as third bedroom to front of property. Play park to front of property, backs onto Western Sky School, greenbelt to side - prime location! Shopping nearby, as is I-10, Loop 101 and Luke AFB. Tenant to verify school information and room dimensions. Owner is a licensed Realtor in the State of Arizona. Application fee applies. Application fee is $50.00 per adult occupant. Occupied and viewing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14588 W Indianola Avenue have any available units?
14588 W Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14588 W Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 14588 W Indianola Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14588 W Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14588 W Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14588 W Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14588 W Indianola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14588 W Indianola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14588 W Indianola Avenue offers parking.
Does 14588 W Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14588 W Indianola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14588 W Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 14588 W Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14588 W Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14588 W Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14588 W Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14588 W Indianola Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14588 W Indianola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14588 W Indianola Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

