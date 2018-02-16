14464 W CORA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Located in desirable Palm Valley, this 4 BR 2 BA home has so much to offer. Starting with oversized master suite equipped with surround sound, separate tub and shower, double sinks, large walk in closet and an extra ceiling fan in the master bath. The beautiful backyard with pool, built in BBQ, fireplace and grass area will not disappoint. Whether you're entertaining in the formal living room or great room you'll enjoy surround sound. The chef kitchen has stainless steel/black appliances and granite counter tops. This home offers LOTs of storage and with RV gate you'll have room for Quad's/ SMALL boat or extra parking. The neighborhood is in a great location minutes away from shopping, freeway, entertainment, dining and much more.