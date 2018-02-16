All apartments in Goodyear
14464 W CORA Lane
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

14464 W CORA Lane

14464 West Cora Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14464 West Cora Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Located in desirable Palm Valley, this 4 BR 2 BA home has so much to offer. Starting with oversized master suite equipped with surround sound, separate tub and shower, double sinks, large walk in closet and an extra ceiling fan in the master bath. The beautiful backyard with pool, built in BBQ, fireplace and grass area will not disappoint. Whether you're entertaining in the formal living room or great room you'll enjoy surround sound. The chef kitchen has stainless steel/black appliances and granite counter tops. This home offers LOTs of storage and with RV gate you'll have room for Quad's/ SMALL boat or extra parking. The neighborhood is in a great location minutes away from shopping, freeway, entertainment, dining and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14464 W CORA Lane have any available units?
14464 W CORA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14464 W CORA Lane have?
Some of 14464 W CORA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14464 W CORA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14464 W CORA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14464 W CORA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14464 W CORA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14464 W CORA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14464 W CORA Lane offers parking.
Does 14464 W CORA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14464 W CORA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14464 W CORA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14464 W CORA Lane has a pool.
Does 14464 W CORA Lane have accessible units?
No, 14464 W CORA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14464 W CORA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14464 W CORA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14464 W CORA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14464 W CORA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
