14443 W CLARENDON Avenue

Great Palm Valley single level home near Millennium High School and Western Sky Middle School. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Golden Heritage home is sure to please. Remodeled in 2012, this home has 20 inch tile in the kitchen, bathrooms and hallways. The kitchen features granite slab counters and an island. There is neutral two tone paint, ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. The backyard features a covered patio and grass. A neighborhood park is just down the street! Come see this great home today!