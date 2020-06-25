All apartments in Goodyear
14443 W CLARENDON Avenue
14443 W CLARENDON Avenue

14443 West Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14443 West Clarendon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Palm Valley single level home near Millennium High School and Western Sky Middle School. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Golden Heritage home is sure to please. Remodeled in 2012, this home has 20 inch tile in the kitchen, bathrooms and hallways. The kitchen features granite slab counters and an island. There is neutral two tone paint, ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. The backyard features a covered patio and grass. A neighborhood park is just down the street! Come see this great home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

