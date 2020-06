Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool clubhouse

COMMUNITY POOL - Home has mature landscaping and is located on a corner. Use of the Palm Valley Community Center and Pool for the tenant(s). Open floor plan with kitchen island and eat in kitchen. Painted in desert colors. Grass in back yard. Large tile throughout most of property except for bedrooms. Complete with washer dryer and refrigerator. Very close to Millennium and Western Sky schools. Luke Air Force Base is also within an easy commute. Glendale stadium, I-10 and 101 loop is also easily accessible. Tenant to verify schools and room dimensions. Application fee of $50 applies. Tenants rights - viewing by appointment only Owner Agent