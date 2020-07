Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great rental in a GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large loft with built-in desk/bookcase. Downstairs is a formal Living Rm and Dining Room, plus Kitchen with stone counters and island. There's also a family room downstairs, attached to the kitchen. Outside is beautiful with a covered patio, pebble tec pool & waterfall. Pool maintenance is included. Garage has built-in cabinets. Washer/dryer included, but are as-is.