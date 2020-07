14298 W AVALON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

WOW!!! - QUALITY ''GOLDEN HERITAGE'', 4BD HOME IN DEMAND NEIGHBORHOOD!!!**DRAMATIC ENTRY WITH 8' DOOR AND 12'CEILINGS**GREAT FLOORPLAN - BIG, EAT-IN KITCHEN IS WIDE OPEN TO SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM**CUSTOM PAINT AND NEW CARPET INSIDE!!!**LUXURIOUS MASTER PLUS 3 OTHER BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS**WIDE COVERED PATIO AND LARGE, BACK YARD!**HOME IS EQUIPPED WITH ''HOME NETWORK CENTER - MOST ROOMS HAVE INTERNET, CABLE & PHONES**KITCHEN REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED - BUT NOT MAINTAINED BY LANDLORD**NICE NEIGHBORHOOD PLAYGROUND AND GRASS AREA JUST AROUND THE CORNER!**NEW TENANT TO MAKE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING WITH 24 HOUR PHONE NOTICE DURING LAST 30 DAYS OF LEASE**ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING INSIDE**50% OF CLEANING AND PET DEPOSITS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE - COVERS ADMINISTRATION FEE**PETS BY LANDLORD APPROVAL**OWNER-AGENT**