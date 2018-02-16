13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cul-De-Sac Lot on .26 Acres! 4 Bedrooms + Loft w/ Master Downstairs, 2.5 Baths, 3 Car Garage * 10-Ft RV Gate w/ Extended Pavement * Two-Tone Paint * Upgraded 20'' Travertine Tiles & Wood Flooring Except for Bedrooms * Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings * Custom Shutters on All Windows * Elegant Iron Stair Rails * Ceiling Fan in Every Room * Pre-Wired for Surround Sound in Family Rm * Kitchen Boasts 42-Inch Maple Cabinets w/ Knobs, Island, Breakfast Bar, Large Pantry, Gas Stove, Blt In Microwave, SxS Fridge * Separate Tub/Shower, Dual Sinks & Oversized Walk-In Closet * Hall Bath Has Dbl Sinks, Granite Flooring & Tile Finish on Walls * Soft Water Sys * Washer/Dryer & Blt In Cabinets in Laundry * Epoxy Flooring in Garage * Backyard Fully Landscaped w/ Grass & Citrus Trees * LANDSCAPING SVC INCLUDED