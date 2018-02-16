All apartments in Goodyear
13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue

13970 West Woodbridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13970 West Woodbridge Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cul-De-Sac Lot on .26 Acres! 4 Bedrooms + Loft w/ Master Downstairs, 2.5 Baths, 3 Car Garage * 10-Ft RV Gate w/ Extended Pavement * Two-Tone Paint * Upgraded 20'' Travertine Tiles & Wood Flooring Except for Bedrooms * Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings * Custom Shutters on All Windows * Elegant Iron Stair Rails * Ceiling Fan in Every Room * Pre-Wired for Surround Sound in Family Rm * Kitchen Boasts 42-Inch Maple Cabinets w/ Knobs, Island, Breakfast Bar, Large Pantry, Gas Stove, Blt In Microwave, SxS Fridge * Separate Tub/Shower, Dual Sinks & Oversized Walk-In Closet * Hall Bath Has Dbl Sinks, Granite Flooring & Tile Finish on Walls * Soft Water Sys * Washer/Dryer & Blt In Cabinets in Laundry * Epoxy Flooring in Garage * Backyard Fully Landscaped w/ Grass & Citrus Trees * LANDSCAPING SVC INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13970 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
