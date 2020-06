Amenities

pet friendly hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities hot tub pet friendly

Gated Palmillia Greens neighborhood in Goodyear! - NICE HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! HOME IS IN GREAT AREA CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, HOSPITAL, AND SHOPPING CENTERS. NICE SIZE HOME 4 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS. NEW PAINT and NEW CARPET! $1450 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS. Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee **the spa on the property does not work and will not be part of the lease agreement**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4685467)