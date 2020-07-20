13464 South 186th Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Estrella. The stone front elevation in front has real curb appeal. Downstairs is all tiled in the kithchen, dining and living area. Granite counter tops and black appliances. Feels very spacious. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and a loft. Estrella has many amenities and the Starpointe Residents Club. For a $100 fee you get access to the state of the are fitness center.

RENT INCLUDES 2.5% RENTAL TAX

DEPOSIT INCLUDES $200.00 LEASE ADMIN FEE

PETS WILL REQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.