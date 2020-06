Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Terrific Estrella Mountain Ranch home with pool. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 1 bedroom is downstairs and a bathroom with shower just adjacent - great for a family member that doesn't like stairs; heated pool, and 3 car tandem garage. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Enjoy all the amenities that Estrella Mountain Ranch has to offer. Truly, resort style living at its best. Good schools from pre through high school as well.