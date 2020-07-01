13340 W. Palm Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a0f0b5206e ---- Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with private pool located in Palm Valley Community. This recently updated single level home is available for immediate move in. Home features tile flooring throughout all living areas, vaulted ceilings, separate family room area, open kitchen with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with full master bathroom, separate shower, and garden tub, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet, separate bedroom exit. Backyard oasis with private pool, fire pit and built-in BBQ. Other amenities include 3 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community playground and more! Great Location near Shopping Centers, Restaurants, the I-10 Freeway. Desirable Litchfield Elementary School District. 3 Car Garage 9 Flat Ceilings Built In Backyard Bbq Built In Microwave Community Children\'s Payground Covered Patio Disposal Double Sink Vanity Fire Pit Full Master Bathroom Gas Heat Gravel/Stone Back North/South Exposure Private Pool Range Oven/Elec Reverse Osmosis Separate Bedroom Exit Tile Flooring Vaulted Ceilings Walk In Master Bedroom Closet Water Softener