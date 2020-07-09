All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:27 AM

13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue

13319 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13319 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious and upgraded 3 Br 2 Ba home with HEATED 3 season pool and 3 car garage, in the highly desirable golf course neighborhood of Palm Valley. Tile flooring and laminate flooring, no carpet, family room with fireplace, custom walk in shower and dual sinks in master bathroom. Stainless steel appliances include gas range and over the range microwave as well as french door fridge, kitchen with granite and glass back splash. Nice low maintenance backyard, covered patio, sparkling pool and room for a hot tub. Very quiet neighborhood with with mostly single story homes. Great school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue has a pool.
Does 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College