13319 W VIRGINIA Avenue

Spacious and upgraded 3 Br 2 Ba home with HEATED 3 season pool and 3 car garage, in the highly desirable golf course neighborhood of Palm Valley. Tile flooring and laminate flooring, no carpet, family room with fireplace, custom walk in shower and dual sinks in master bathroom. Stainless steel appliances include gas range and over the range microwave as well as french door fridge, kitchen with granite and glass back splash. Nice low maintenance backyard, covered patio, sparkling pool and room for a hot tub. Very quiet neighborhood with with mostly single story homes. Great school district.