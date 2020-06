13215 W ALVARADO Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Want Privacy, Pool and a Huge Lot? Your Search Is Over! Great 3 Bdrm + Loft in a Cul-De-Sac Corner Lot w/ Only One Adjacent Neighbor! New paint Dec. 2019* Laminate Wood Floors/Tiles Throughout First Level * Designer Features Inc Wood Shutters on All Windows, Niches, Gas Fireplace in Fam Rm * PlexiGlass Cutouts at Loft, Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings in Formal Living Area & Master Suite Which Also Has Balcony * Open Kitchen Boasts White Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances Incl Fridge, Gas Stove & Blt-In Microwave * Newer Insulation, Ceiling Fans & Sunscreens for Energy Efficiency * Oversized Backyard Features Fenced Pebbletech Pool w/ Waterfall * Front Load Washer/Dryer * $250 Added to Rent Monthly for Sewer, Trash, Water, Pool Maintenance & Solar Power - UNBEATABLE SAVINGS!