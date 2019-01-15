All apartments in Goodyear
Location

13140 West Virginia Court, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Palm Valley Beauty - GORGEOUS inside & out. 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage and a pool. Inside has neutral ceramic tile throughout with neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island. There is both a formal dining area and a breakfast area in the kitchen. The backyard is like a resort, with a beautiful pool, and a waterfall with lots of deck and patio. The landscaping is professionally done both front and rear. The list of upgrades and improvements is too long to cover here. Pool service is included in the rent. SECURITY DEPOSIT OF $2500, NON REFUNDABLE ADMIN FEE OF $150 AND $50 APPLICATION FEE ALL APPLY. Rent plus 2.5% rental tax, $30 monthly admin fee and $9.50 monthly renters insurance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4001651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13140 W. Virginia Court have any available units?
13140 W. Virginia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13140 W. Virginia Court have?
Some of 13140 W. Virginia Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13140 W. Virginia Court currently offering any rent specials?
13140 W. Virginia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13140 W. Virginia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13140 W. Virginia Court is pet friendly.
Does 13140 W. Virginia Court offer parking?
Yes, 13140 W. Virginia Court offers parking.
Does 13140 W. Virginia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13140 W. Virginia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13140 W. Virginia Court have a pool?
Yes, 13140 W. Virginia Court has a pool.
Does 13140 W. Virginia Court have accessible units?
No, 13140 W. Virginia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13140 W. Virginia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13140 W. Virginia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13140 W. Virginia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13140 W. Virginia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
