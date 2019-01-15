13140 W. Virginia Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Palm Valley Beauty - GORGEOUS inside & out. 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage and a pool. Inside has neutral ceramic tile throughout with neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island. There is both a formal dining area and a breakfast area in the kitchen. The backyard is like a resort, with a beautiful pool, and a waterfall with lots of deck and patio. The landscaping is professionally done both front and rear. The list of upgrades and improvements is too long to cover here. Pool service is included in the rent. SECURITY DEPOSIT OF $2500, NON REFUNDABLE ADMIN FEE OF $150 AND $50 APPLICATION FEE ALL APPLY. Rent plus 2.5% rental tax, $30 monthly admin fee and $9.50 monthly renters insurance.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4001651)