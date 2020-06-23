1235 N 157TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Goodyear! This home is available for immediate move-in! Home features Brand new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and living room, all black appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Additional highlights include a master bedroom with full master bathroom, separate shower, and garden tub, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet, and a large backyard! Other amenities include 2 Car garage, inside laundry with washer & Dryer hook ups and much more! Great Location near plenty of shopping centers, resturants, schools, parks and even the 10 & 303 Freeways. Dont miss out on this home it will go fast!!