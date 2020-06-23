All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 1235 N 157TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
1235 N 157TH Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 11:11 AM

1235 N 157TH Drive

1235 North 157th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1235 North 157th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Goodyear! This home is available for immediate move-in! Home features Brand new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and living room, all black appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Additional highlights include a master bedroom with full master bathroom, separate shower, and garden tub, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet, and a large backyard! Other amenities include 2 Car garage, inside laundry with washer & Dryer hook ups and much more! Great Location near plenty of shopping centers, resturants, schools, parks and even the 10 & 303 Freeways. Dont miss out on this home it will go fast!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 N 157TH Drive have any available units?
1235 N 157TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1235 N 157TH Drive have?
Some of 1235 N 157TH Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 N 157TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1235 N 157TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 N 157TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1235 N 157TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1235 N 157TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1235 N 157TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 1235 N 157TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 N 157TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 N 157TH Drive have a pool?
No, 1235 N 157TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1235 N 157TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 1235 N 157TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 N 157TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 N 157TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 N 157TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 N 157TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College