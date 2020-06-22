11638 S 175th Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

This SPACIOUS home has plenty of roaming room for everyone! Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage, 1-bedroom is on the first level PLUS you have a Private heated Pool and SPA! You will love entertaining in this home especially when you venture out to the covered patio and take a dip in the Heated Pool or soak up views of the sunset in the SPA! The home has Pre-Wired Surround Sound, Custom Shelves, distinct archways, Large Widows to take in the views, Upstairs you will find the Master suite with it's very own sitting area, spacious bathroom, walk-in closet, gas fireplace and private balcony.



***AVAILABLE 12/6/18 ***

To apply for this home or view more homes go to www.3rdbaserealty.com click For Rent.