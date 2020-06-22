All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
11638 S 175th Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11638 S 175th Ln

11638 South 175th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11638 South 175th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
This SPACIOUS home has plenty of roaming room for everyone! Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage, 1-bedroom is on the first level PLUS you have a Private heated Pool and SPA! You will love entertaining in this home especially when you venture out to the covered patio and take a dip in the Heated Pool or soak up views of the sunset in the SPA! The home has Pre-Wired Surround Sound, Custom Shelves, distinct archways, Large Widows to take in the views, Upstairs you will find the Master suite with it's very own sitting area, spacious bathroom, walk-in closet, gas fireplace and private balcony.

***AVAILABLE 12/6/18 ***
To apply for this home or view more homes go to www.3rdbaserealty.com click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11638 S 175th Ln have any available units?
11638 S 175th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 11638 S 175th Ln have?
Some of 11638 S 175th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11638 S 175th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11638 S 175th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11638 S 175th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11638 S 175th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 11638 S 175th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11638 S 175th Ln does offer parking.
Does 11638 S 175th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11638 S 175th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11638 S 175th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11638 S 175th Ln has a pool.
Does 11638 S 175th Ln have accessible units?
No, 11638 S 175th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11638 S 175th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11638 S 175th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 11638 S 175th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11638 S 175th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
