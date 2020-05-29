1122 South 166th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Canyon Trails
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very comfortable living here. Large backyard with RV gate to store those toys.. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fans throughout. Carpet in bedrooms only. Eat in Kitchen and breakfast bar. There are no neighbors behind you. Relax on the covered back patio and enjoy those Arizona sunsets. Come take a look today you won't be disappointed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1122 S 166TH Avenue have any available units?
1122 S 166TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1122 S 166TH Avenue have?
Some of 1122 S 166TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 S 166TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1122 S 166TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.