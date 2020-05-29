1122 S 166TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very comfortable living here. Large backyard with RV gate to store those toys.. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and fans throughout. Carpet in bedrooms only. Eat in Kitchen and breakfast bar. There are no neighbors behind you. Relax on the covered back patio and enjoy those Arizona sunsets. Come take a look today you won't be disappointed!