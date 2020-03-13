10583 S 175TH Avenue

Amenities

SUMMER SPECIAL: $2000/MONTH INCL POOL, LANDSCAPING, ALL UTILITIES (EVEN WIFI) EXCEPT ELECTRICITY! Enjoy this beautiful FURNISHED home on a private lot in the award winning community of Estrella Mountain Ranch * Amenities include 72-acres of lake, Nicklaus designed golf course, Residents Club, hiking/biking trails, and minutes from the Goodyear Ballpark. * Resort-style backyard boasts a heated pebble-tech pool and spa, built in BBQ and gas firepit * Recently updated carpet, light fixtures, ceiling fans, and gorgeous 2-tone paint * Kitchen features a large chef's island and upgraded appliances * Master bedroom has a separate exit to backyard * Deep garden tub, step-in shower, dual vanity, and large walk-in closet in the Master Bath