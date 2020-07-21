7470 West Mohawk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level glendale 3/2 house with office/den, premium corner lot, vaulted ceilings, tile floors, like new carpet, split master with huge walk in closet, 2 car garage, near by schools, spacious backyard, mountain views, great location and more!visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.