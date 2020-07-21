All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 4 2019 at 9:40 PM

7470 West Mohawk Lane

7470 West Mohawk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7470 West Mohawk Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level glendale 3/2 house with office/den, premium corner lot, vaulted ceilings, tile floors, like new carpet, split master with huge walk in closet, 2 car garage, near by schools, spacious backyard, mountain views, great location and more!visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7470 West Mohawk Lane have any available units?
7470 West Mohawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7470 West Mohawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7470 West Mohawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7470 West Mohawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7470 West Mohawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7470 West Mohawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7470 West Mohawk Lane offers parking.
Does 7470 West Mohawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7470 West Mohawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7470 West Mohawk Lane have a pool?
No, 7470 West Mohawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7470 West Mohawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 7470 West Mohawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7470 West Mohawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7470 West Mohawk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7470 West Mohawk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7470 West Mohawk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
