6426 West Hatcher Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom home with upgraded kitchen, including stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Beautiful tile throughout home, including in all the bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout home as well. Backyard has a big covered patio and lots of entertaining space. This house located at 6426 W Hatcher Rd in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.