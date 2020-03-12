All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6426 West Hatcher Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6426 West Hatcher Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6426 West Hatcher Road

6426 West Hatcher Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6426 West Hatcher Road, Glendale, AZ 85302
Sahuaro Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom home with upgraded kitchen, including stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Beautiful tile throughout home, including in all the bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout home as well. Backyard has a big covered patio and lots of entertaining space. This house located at 6426 W Hatcher Rd in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6426 West Hatcher Road have any available units?
6426 West Hatcher Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6426 West Hatcher Road have?
Some of 6426 West Hatcher Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6426 West Hatcher Road currently offering any rent specials?
6426 West Hatcher Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6426 West Hatcher Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6426 West Hatcher Road is pet friendly.
Does 6426 West Hatcher Road offer parking?
No, 6426 West Hatcher Road does not offer parking.
Does 6426 West Hatcher Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6426 West Hatcher Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6426 West Hatcher Road have a pool?
No, 6426 West Hatcher Road does not have a pool.
Does 6426 West Hatcher Road have accessible units?
No, 6426 West Hatcher Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6426 West Hatcher Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6426 West Hatcher Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College