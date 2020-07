Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Like NEW, Immaculate 5 Bedroom/3 Full Bath on GOLF COURSE!! NEWER Carpet and PAINT through out! Beautiful Kitchen with Granite counter-tops, Kitchen island and Pantry. Formal dining room off Kitchen. Den/Office, bedroom and Full bath downstairs. Spacious Master bedroom with balcony that overlooks Golf course and Lakes...Gorgeous! Backyard is large with view fence to GOLF Course! Ceilings Fans T/O. This home is spotless and ready for immediate Occupancy!!