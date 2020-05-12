4760 E Thunderheart Trl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65365ad043 ---- Power Ranch Townhouse! 2 Bedrms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage. Den & Formal Dining Rm--Can Be Used as 2 Offices! Arcadia Doors to Lg Balcony. All Appliances Included in This Beauty w/ Granite Counters, Pantry, 18' Tile, Loft-Like Great Room Joined to Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Raised Panel Cabinetry. Master Features Dual Sinks, Lg Walk-In Closet, Great Lighting, Ceiling Fan, Private Toilet Rm. Enter from Garage Downstairs; All Living Areas & Laundry on 2nd Floor. Enjoy Built-In Speakers, 2' Blinds. Wired for Alarm. Great Shopping & Dining is Just Around the Corner! Amazing Community Amenities: Parks/Playgrounds, Clubhouses, Lakes, 26 Miles Of Trails, 5 Pools, Basketball, Tennis, Volleyball & More! Close To Fwy, Gateway Airport, Asu Polytech. (Sorry, no pets on this one.) TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 9/30.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.5%.nSorry, No pets allowed. 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Pool