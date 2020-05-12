All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4760 E Thunderheart Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4760 E Thunderheart Trl
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4760 E Thunderheart Trl

4760 East Thunderheart Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4760 East Thunderheart Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65365ad043 ---- Power Ranch Townhouse! 2 Bedrms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage. Den & Formal Dining Rm--Can Be Used as 2 Offices! Arcadia Doors to Lg Balcony. All Appliances Included in This Beauty w/ Granite Counters, Pantry, 18' Tile, Loft-Like Great Room Joined to Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Raised Panel Cabinetry. Master Features Dual Sinks, Lg Walk-In Closet, Great Lighting, Ceiling Fan, Private Toilet Rm. Enter from Garage Downstairs; All Living Areas & Laundry on 2nd Floor. Enjoy Built-In Speakers, 2' Blinds. Wired for Alarm. Great Shopping & Dining is Just Around the Corner! Amazing Community Amenities: Parks/Playgrounds, Clubhouses, Lakes, 26 Miles Of Trails, 5 Pools, Basketball, Tennis, Volleyball & More! Close To Fwy, Gateway Airport, Asu Polytech. (Sorry, no pets on this one.) TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 9/30.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.5%.nSorry, No pets allowed. 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4760 E Thunderheart Trl have any available units?
4760 E Thunderheart Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4760 E Thunderheart Trl have?
Some of 4760 E Thunderheart Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4760 E Thunderheart Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4760 E Thunderheart Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4760 E Thunderheart Trl pet-friendly?
No, 4760 E Thunderheart Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4760 E Thunderheart Trl offer parking?
Yes, 4760 E Thunderheart Trl offers parking.
Does 4760 E Thunderheart Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4760 E Thunderheart Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4760 E Thunderheart Trl have a pool?
Yes, 4760 E Thunderheart Trl has a pool.
Does 4760 E Thunderheart Trl have accessible units?
No, 4760 E Thunderheart Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4760 E Thunderheart Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4760 E Thunderheart Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College