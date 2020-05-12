4729 East Olney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Home for rent in Gilbert with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1600 square feet located near Power and Guadalupe roads within La Aldea Subdivision. Two car garage. This home features low maintenance desert landscaping, washer dryer hookups, fenced in back yard, community playground and community pool.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Call or Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

