All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4729 East Olney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4729 East Olney Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 4:01 PM

4729 East Olney Avenue

4729 E Olney Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4729 E Olney Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Home for rent in Gilbert with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1600 square feet located near Power and Guadalupe roads within La Aldea Subdivision. Two car garage. This home features low maintenance desert landscaping, washer dryer hookups, fenced in back yard, community playground and community pool.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Call or Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 East Olney Avenue have any available units?
4729 East Olney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4729 East Olney Avenue have?
Some of 4729 East Olney Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4729 East Olney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4729 East Olney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 East Olney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4729 East Olney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4729 East Olney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4729 East Olney Avenue offers parking.
Does 4729 East Olney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4729 East Olney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 East Olney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4729 East Olney Avenue has a pool.
Does 4729 East Olney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4729 East Olney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 East Olney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4729 East Olney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College