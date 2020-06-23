All apartments in Gilbert
4516 E OXFORD Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4516 E OXFORD Lane

4516 East Oxford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4516 East Oxford Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gateway Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous two story almost 2700 sqft home in Gateway Village community. Home has been recently updated, newer fixtures, interior/exterior paint, newer flooring. Formal Living/Dining , 3 beds PLUS Den/Office AND big Loft, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage and two balconies. Family room open to big kitchen, large master suite with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, big walk in closet. Refrigerator provided for Tenant use only. Low maintenance big backyard to enjoy!Community has big park, play grounds and POOL to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 E OXFORD Lane have any available units?
4516 E OXFORD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 E OXFORD Lane have?
Some of 4516 E OXFORD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 E OXFORD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4516 E OXFORD Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 E OXFORD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4516 E OXFORD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4516 E OXFORD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4516 E OXFORD Lane does offer parking.
Does 4516 E OXFORD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 E OXFORD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 E OXFORD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4516 E OXFORD Lane has a pool.
Does 4516 E OXFORD Lane have accessible units?
No, 4516 E OXFORD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 E OXFORD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 E OXFORD Lane has units with dishwashers.
