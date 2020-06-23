4516 E OXFORD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous two story almost 2700 sqft home in Gateway Village community. Home has been recently updated, newer fixtures, interior/exterior paint, newer flooring. Formal Living/Dining , 3 beds PLUS Den/Office AND big Loft, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage and two balconies. Family room open to big kitchen, large master suite with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, big walk in closet. Refrigerator provided for Tenant use only. Low maintenance big backyard to enjoy!Community has big park, play grounds and POOL to enjoy.