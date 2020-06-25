4112 E RAWHIDE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Four Bedroom plus Open Den, Three Bathroom Morrison Ranch Rental Opportunity! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features ''In-Law Suite'' Off Entry with 3/4 Bath and Walk-In Closet, Open Den, Breath Taking Kitchen with Dark Cabinetry & Contrasting Grey/White Tone Granite/Backsplash Finished with Stainless Appliances, Formal Dining Area, Spacious Living Room and we are Just Getting Started! True Master Suite Features Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and Private Toilet Room. Rear Yard Takes Full Advantage of the Northern Exposure with Covered Patio, Built-In BBQ and Gas Fire Pit with Sitting Area for Year Round Enjoyment! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. No Pets