All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4112 E RAWHIDE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4112 E RAWHIDE Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

4112 E RAWHIDE Street

4112 E Rawhide St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4112 E Rawhide St, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Four Bedroom plus Open Den, Three Bathroom Morrison Ranch Rental Opportunity! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features ''In-Law Suite'' Off Entry with 3/4 Bath and Walk-In Closet, Open Den, Breath Taking Kitchen with Dark Cabinetry & Contrasting Grey/White Tone Granite/Backsplash Finished with Stainless Appliances, Formal Dining Area, Spacious Living Room and we are Just Getting Started! True Master Suite Features Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and Private Toilet Room. Rear Yard Takes Full Advantage of the Northern Exposure with Covered Patio, Built-In BBQ and Gas Fire Pit with Sitting Area for Year Round Enjoyment! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 E RAWHIDE Street have any available units?
4112 E RAWHIDE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 E RAWHIDE Street have?
Some of 4112 E RAWHIDE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 E RAWHIDE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4112 E RAWHIDE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 E RAWHIDE Street pet-friendly?
No, 4112 E RAWHIDE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4112 E RAWHIDE Street offer parking?
Yes, 4112 E RAWHIDE Street offers parking.
Does 4112 E RAWHIDE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 E RAWHIDE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 E RAWHIDE Street have a pool?
Yes, 4112 E RAWHIDE Street has a pool.
Does 4112 E RAWHIDE Street have accessible units?
No, 4112 E RAWHIDE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 E RAWHIDE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 E RAWHIDE Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College