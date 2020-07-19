All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3558 East Windsor Drive

Location

3558 East Windsor Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vacant and move-in ready! Stunning 3 bedroom (2 masters) and 3 bathroom single level home in highly desirable Higley Park! Lots of upgrades including new floors and baseboards throughout, wood floor in great room. Beautiful open concept kitchen with granite countertops. All appliances included including
refrigerator, washer and dryer. Upgraded master bathroom with double sinks. Community has sparkling community pool, parks, green belts, kids playground. This home is minutes from ASU east campus and the popular San Tan Village mall for shopping and dining!

NO smoking! No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $6000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1650 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if any.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

