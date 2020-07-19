3558 East Windsor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vacant and move-in ready! Stunning 3 bedroom (2 masters) and 3 bathroom single level home in highly desirable Higley Park! Lots of upgrades including new floors and baseboards throughout, wood floor in great room. Beautiful open concept kitchen with granite countertops. All appliances included including

refrigerator, washer and dryer. Upgraded master bathroom with double sinks. Community has sparkling community pool, parks, green belts, kids playground. This home is minutes from ASU east campus and the popular San Tan Village mall for shopping and dining!



NO smoking! No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $6000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1650 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if any.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.