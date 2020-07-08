All apartments in Gilbert
3509 East Oakland Street.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

3509 East Oakland Street

3509 East Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3509 East Oakland Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Pristine upgraded home with sleek upgrades. Open floorplan with eat-in kitchen great for entertaining. Upgrades include granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinets, huge island, tile backsplash, warm neutral paint throughout, 18" neutral tile in all the right places, spacious master suite, good size secondary room with walk-in closet, loft area for office space. Backyard with pavers, synthetic grass which is practically maintenance-free and has room for engaging as well! This home is clean and move-in ready even for your pickiest buyer! Community is more than desirable with three community pools, endless greenbelts, a community clubhouse and numerous parks, close to the 202 freeway and San Tan Village Shopping

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, No Cats, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3509 East Oakland Street have any available units?
3509 East Oakland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 East Oakland Street have?
Some of 3509 East Oakland Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 East Oakland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3509 East Oakland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 East Oakland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 East Oakland Street is pet friendly.
Does 3509 East Oakland Street offer parking?
No, 3509 East Oakland Street does not offer parking.
Does 3509 East Oakland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 East Oakland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 East Oakland Street have a pool?
Yes, 3509 East Oakland Street has a pool.
Does 3509 East Oakland Street have accessible units?
No, 3509 East Oakland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 East Oakland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 East Oakland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

