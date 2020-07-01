3386 E TIFFANY Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Stunning 4 bedroom/3 bath home with 2 car garage. This home features a split floor plan with office and comfortable loft, Vaulted ceilings, tile through out the downstairs, enormous laundry room, two tone paint, recessed lighting. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances - highly upgraded - granite counters and a generous island. Master bath has upgraded shower and walk in closet. In the back you will find a large covered patio, low maintenance yard with trees, bushes and artificial grass. Up to 2 small dogs permitted with pet screening and pet fee.