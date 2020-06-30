3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Gilbert home. This home features neutral tile in all livable areas, with carpet in the bedrooms. New two tone paint with garage floor coating too. The kitchen shows granite counters with island, stainless steel appliances and light oak cabinets. Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans in all rooms. Outside you will see a covered patio with extension. This location is close to the 60 freeway and Banner Gateway Medical Center. Shopping close by too. You won't be disappointed looking at this beauty. Tenant waives 48 hour rule to show. Call tenant for showings.