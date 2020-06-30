All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue

3254 East San Pedro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3254 East San Pedro Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Gilbert home. This home features neutral tile in all livable areas, with carpet in the bedrooms. New two tone paint with garage floor coating too. The kitchen shows granite counters with island, stainless steel appliances and light oak cabinets. Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans in all rooms. Outside you will see a covered patio with extension. This location is close to the 60 freeway and Banner Gateway Medical Center. Shopping close by too. You won't be disappointed looking at this beauty. Tenant waives 48 hour rule to show. Call tenant for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue have any available units?
3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue have?
Some of 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue offers parking.
Does 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue have a pool?
No, 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3254 E SAN PEDRO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

