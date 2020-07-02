All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

2874 South Nielson Street

2874 South Nielson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2874 South Nielson Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

air conditioning
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
basketball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Location is excellent!!! Close to 202 Freeway & San Tan Mall! The property is a 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom unit with great features through out. The community is ideal! It has parks with ramadas, picnic tables, and barbeques. The community also has walking trails and recreation areas for soccer, volleyball, tennis, baseball, softball and basketball courts. You won't want to let a great place like this get away!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2874 South Nielson Street have any available units?
2874 South Nielson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2874 South Nielson Street have?
Some of 2874 South Nielson Street's amenities include air conditioning, basketball court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2874 South Nielson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2874 South Nielson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2874 South Nielson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2874 South Nielson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2874 South Nielson Street offer parking?
No, 2874 South Nielson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2874 South Nielson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2874 South Nielson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2874 South Nielson Street have a pool?
No, 2874 South Nielson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2874 South Nielson Street have accessible units?
No, 2874 South Nielson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2874 South Nielson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2874 South Nielson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

