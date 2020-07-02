2874 South Nielson Street

Amenities

Location is excellent!!! Close to 202 Freeway & San Tan Mall! The property is a 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom unit with great features through out. The community is ideal! It has parks with ramadas, picnic tables, and barbeques. The community also has walking trails and recreation areas for soccer, volleyball, tennis, baseball, softball and basketball courts. You won't want to let a great place like this get away!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now

