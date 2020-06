2646 S SOUTHWIND Drive

Amenities

Excellent SUBDIVISION! THIS HOME IS CLOSE TO COMMUNITY PARKS, LOCAL SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, SAN TAN MALL, MERCY HOSPITAL AND MINUTE FROM 202. SPECTRUM HAS MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING A COMMUNITY PARK AND AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL RIGHT IN THE COMMUNITY. GILBERT AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS MINUTES FROM THE HOME. THIS HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. THE STAIRCASE WRAPS AROUND TO A LARGE, OPEN LOFT THAT CAN BE USED FOR A PLAY AREA OR AN OFFICE. BEAUTIFUL GREEN BACKYARD WITH A VIEW FENCE AND FRUIT TREES. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS SPACIOUS. PLEASE VISIT TODAY!