All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2317 E Devon Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2317 E Devon Ct
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

2317 E Devon Ct

2317 East Devon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2317 East Devon Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cottonwoods Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home near E Warner Rd and S Santan Village Parkway! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

Single Story Home near Santan Village!
2 Car Garage!
Refrigerated Air!
Desert Landscaping and Grass Front Yard!
Desert Landscaping and Grass Back Yard with Large Covered Back Patio!
High Ceilings!
Ceiling Fans!
Kitchen Island!
Breakfast Nook!
Dining Area!
Tile and Laminate Wood Flooring!
Double Lavs in Master!
Close to San Tan Village and the 202!
$200 Lease Fee
City of Gilbert Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 1.5%
Management Fee 3%

(RLNE5188703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 E Devon Ct have any available units?
2317 E Devon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 E Devon Ct have?
Some of 2317 E Devon Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 E Devon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2317 E Devon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 E Devon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 E Devon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2317 E Devon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2317 E Devon Ct offers parking.
Does 2317 E Devon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 E Devon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 E Devon Ct have a pool?
No, 2317 E Devon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2317 E Devon Ct have accessible units?
No, 2317 E Devon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 E Devon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 E Devon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College