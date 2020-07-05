All apartments in Gilbert
1674 E JOSEPH Way.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

1674 E JOSEPH Way

1674 East Joseph Way · No Longer Available
Location

1674 East Joseph Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This four-bedroom home features access to a community pool, tennis courts, playground, BBQ grills and community center, plus a private patio with pavers! Inside, there is new paint throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, pantry and a full set of appliances. The home has two Master Bedrooms, with a second-floor Master Bathroom that includes double sinks, huge walk-in closet and separate tub and shower. The third floor houses the second Master Bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet that could also be used as an office or playroom. Other perks include a 2nd floor laundry room (with W/D) and two-car garage. You will appreciate the close proximity to bus lines, lots of shopping/dining, Costco, and Loop 202 freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

