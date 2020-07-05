1674 E JOSEPH Way.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This four-bedroom home features access to a community pool, tennis courts, playground, BBQ grills and community center, plus a private patio with pavers! Inside, there is new paint throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, pantry and a full set of appliances. The home has two Master Bedrooms, with a second-floor Master Bathroom that includes double sinks, huge walk-in closet and separate tub and shower. The third floor houses the second Master Bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet that could also be used as an office or playroom. Other perks include a 2nd floor laundry room (with W/D) and two-car garage. You will appreciate the close proximity to bus lines, lots of shopping/dining, Costco, and Loop 202 freeway access.