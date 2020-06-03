1643 S Boulder St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS TO TO BE SCHEDULED VIA TEXT 602-999-6890. 48 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANTS REQUIRED. 3300 sq ft 5 bedroom home that sits on a 17,000 sq ft cul de sac lot! Home features fenced pool with rock water features, jacuzzi, built-in grill with mini-fridge, large grass yard, private patio and balcony, RV gate, several citrus trees, 3-car garage, front load washer/dryer, built-in speakers, water softener, and much more! Open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, large kitchen with island and pantry, breakfast nook, HUGE living room, and loft. POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! Rent is $2695 + 4% tax/admin fee. $55 app fee per applicant. $2695 refundable security deposit, $150 set up fee. Pets OK with owner approval and $350 deposit. Listed by Renters Warehouse.