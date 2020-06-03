All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

1643 S Boulder St

1643 South Boulder Street · No Longer Available
Location

1643 South Boulder Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ashland Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
OCCUPIED, SHOWINGS TO TO BE SCHEDULED VIA TEXT 602-999-6890. 48 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANTS REQUIRED. 3300 sq ft 5 bedroom home that sits on a 17,000 sq ft cul de sac lot! Home features fenced pool with rock water features, jacuzzi, built-in grill with mini-fridge, large grass yard, private patio and balcony, RV gate, several citrus trees, 3-car garage, front load washer/dryer, built-in speakers, water softener, and much more! Open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, large kitchen with island and pantry, breakfast nook, HUGE living room, and loft. POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! Rent is $2695 + 4% tax/admin fee. $55 app fee per applicant. $2695 refundable security deposit, $150 set up fee. Pets OK with owner approval and $350 deposit. Listed by Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 S Boulder St have any available units?
1643 S Boulder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 S Boulder St have?
Some of 1643 S Boulder St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 S Boulder St currently offering any rent specials?
1643 S Boulder St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 S Boulder St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 S Boulder St is pet friendly.
Does 1643 S Boulder St offer parking?
Yes, 1643 S Boulder St offers parking.
Does 1643 S Boulder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1643 S Boulder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 S Boulder St have a pool?
Yes, 1643 S Boulder St has a pool.
Does 1643 S Boulder St have accessible units?
No, 1643 S Boulder St does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 S Boulder St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1643 S Boulder St does not have units with dishwashers.
